USDA Forest Service conducting large-scale prescribed fire in Croatan National Forest

The USDA Forest Service is conducting a large-scale prescribed fire on Wednesday in the Croatan National Forest.

Crews are working to burn over 700 acres near the Cherry Branch community in Havelock. These operations are designed to clear overgrown vegetation, which helps protect local infrastructure and reduces the risk of future wildfires.

Several public areas are closed for the duration of the burn, including the Siddie Fields Recreation Area and the Pine Cliff Equestrian Trail parking lot. Warning signs have been posted along nearby roads, and drivers are urged to slow down and use headlights if they encounter smoke.

Residents in the Havelock area may notice smoke throughout the day. Real-time air quality updates are available via the AirNow website.

Fire experts are continuously evaluating weather conditions to ensure the burn remains within safety parameters. Further updates and maps of the affected areas can be found on the Croatan National Forest website.