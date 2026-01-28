© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

USDA Forest Service conducting large-scale prescribed fire in Croatan National Forest

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 10:39 AM EST
Croatan
Annette Weston
/
PRE News & Ideas
In 2023, the Great Lake fire burned thousands of acres in the Croatan National Forest.

The USDA Forest Service is conducting a large-scale prescribed fire on Wednesday in the Croatan National Forest.

Crews are working to burn over 700 acres near the Cherry Branch community in Havelock. These operations are designed to clear overgrown vegetation, which helps protect local infrastructure and reduces the risk of future wildfires.

Several public areas are closed for the duration of the burn, including the Siddie Fields Recreation Area and the Pine Cliff Equestrian Trail parking lot. Warning signs have been posted along nearby roads, and drivers are urged to slow down and use headlights if they encounter smoke.

Residents in the Havelock area may notice smoke throughout the day. Real-time air quality updates are available via the AirNow website.

Fire experts are continuously evaluating weather conditions to ensure the burn remains within safety parameters. Further updates and maps of the affected areas can be found on the Croatan National Forest website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston