Tillis: Noem's recent actions "amateurish" and "unacceptable" for a Cabinet official

A push for new leadership at the Department of Homeland Security is intensifying on Capitol Hill.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski have become the first Republicans in Congress to publicly call for Secretary Kristi Noem to step down.

Tillis, who is not seeking reelection, told reporters he has "no confidence" in Noem, describing her recent actions as "amateurish" and "unacceptable" for a Cabinet official.

The calls follow a pair of fatal federal shootings in Minneapolis this month. Last weekend, officers shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti. That tragedy comes just weeks after an immigration officer killed Renee Good in the same city.

While Noem initially labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist," internal reviews and bystander videos have since contradicted that narrative.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a formal response to the Senators' demands, though numerous Democrats have already joined the call for her resignation.