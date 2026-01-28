© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Tillis: Noem's recent actions "amateurish" and "unacceptable" for a Cabinet official

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:12 AM EST
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.
senate.gov livestream
/
United States Senate
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.

A push for new leadership at the Department of Homeland Security is intensifying on Capitol Hill.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski have become the first Republicans in Congress to publicly call for Secretary Kristi Noem to step down.

Tillis, who is not seeking reelection, told reporters he has "no confidence" in Noem, describing her recent actions as "amateurish" and "unacceptable" for a Cabinet official.

The calls follow a pair of fatal federal shootings in Minneapolis this month. Last weekend, officers shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti. That tragedy comes just weeks after an immigration officer killed Renee Good in the same city.

While Noem initially labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist," internal reviews and bystander videos have since contradicted that narrative.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a formal response to the Senators' demands, though numerous Democrats have already joined the call for her resignation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston