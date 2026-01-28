Possibly severe weather postpones reopening of North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort

Just days after announcing it would reopen this weekend, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort has postponed the event until next month because of the possibility of severe weather on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s still too far out to predict accurately, but the GFS model released Tuesday morning shows snow is possible in ENC coastal communities and even more inland. Museum officials said pushing back the celebration to February 21 keeps people safe, with the likelihood of challenging driving conditions this weekend.

The main museum building in Beaufort has been closed for several months to facilitate major HVAC system renovations and other behind-the-scenes work to preserve its collections. The reopening will feature two brand-new exhibits, refreshed galleries, and special reopening-day programs.

Admission to the museum is free.