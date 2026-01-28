© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Manhunt ends for squatter accused of shooting at lawyers at vacant estate in Newport

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:52 AM EST
Thomas Ray Blevins—also known as "Tommy Guns"—had been on the run since January 16th, following a shootout at a vacant estate on Nine Foot Road.
Carteret County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Ray Blevins—also known as "Tommy Guns"—had been on the run since January 16th, following a shootout at a vacant estate on Nine Foot Road.

A multi-agency manhunt for a Newport shooting suspect has ended in an arrest in Raleigh.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and Carteret County detectives took Thomas Ray Blevins—also known as "Tommy Guns"—into custody without incident. The 46-year-old had been on the run since January 16th, following a shootout at a vacant estate on Nine Foot Road.

Investigators say the violence began when employees of a law firm encountered Blevins, who was allegedly squatting at the property. After a verbal dispute, Blevins reportedly opened fire, forcing one employee to retrieve their own weapon and return fire in self-defense.

Nobody was hurt.

Blevins now faces a long list of felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in Wake County awaiting transport back to Carteret County.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston