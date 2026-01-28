Manhunt ends for squatter accused of shooting at lawyers at vacant estate in Newport

A multi-agency manhunt for a Newport shooting suspect has ended in an arrest in Raleigh.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and Carteret County detectives took Thomas Ray Blevins—also known as "Tommy Guns"—into custody without incident. The 46-year-old had been on the run since January 16th, following a shootout at a vacant estate on Nine Foot Road.

Investigators say the violence began when employees of a law firm encountered Blevins, who was allegedly squatting at the property. After a verbal dispute, Blevins reportedly opened fire, forcing one employee to retrieve their own weapon and return fire in self-defense.

Nobody was hurt.

Blevins now faces a long list of felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in Wake County awaiting transport back to Carteret County.