New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Key player in fight against addiction in ENC closing office, will continue providing services

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:44 AM EST
Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use

A key player in the fight against addiction is closing its doors, but not its mission.

The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use has shuttered its physical office space due to ongoing funding challenges. In a public statement, leadership called the move an emotional decision, noting the office long served as a hub for local support and connection.

Despite the loss of their home base, the organization says PCCSU is not closing. The group plans to continue providing prevention, early intervention, and harm reduction services across the county.

The transition does bring immediate changes for residents. Individual supply requests are being suspended for the time being. However, the coalition will still coordinate large-scale supply needs and educational training for other organizations.

PCCSU says it will take time to determine its next permanent steps, but the commitment to supporting lives impacted by substance use remains unchanged.

Groups looking to partner or request training should reach out via the PCCSU website or email.
Annette Weston
