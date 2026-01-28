Here we go again; weekend winter storm again taking aim at eastern North Carolina

Forecasters are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic as a potential nor'easter threatens the East Coast this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Newport and Morehead City reports growing confidence that a significant storm will develop off the Southeast coast on Saturday. While timing is becoming clearer, the exact path of the storm remains the "billion-dollar question" for total impacts.

A track closer to the coast could bring heavy, wind-whipped snow from the Carolinas up to New England. However, if the system stays farther offshore, the heaviest precipitation may bypass the mainland entirely.

Regardless of the snow totals, people along the coast should prepare for significant wind and water hazards. Meteorologists warn that strong onshore winds could trigger coastal flooding, especially with Sunday's full moon. Dangerous, record-breaking cold air is already entrenched across the region, meaning any moisture that does fall could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Officials urge people to monitor local updates as the final track of this system comes into focus over the next couple of days.