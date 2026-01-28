© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Here we go again; weekend winter storm again taking aim at eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:09 AM EST

Forecasters are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic as a potential nor'easter threatens the East Coast this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Newport and Morehead City reports growing confidence that a significant storm will develop off the Southeast coast on Saturday. While timing is becoming clearer, the exact path of the storm remains the "billion-dollar question" for total impacts.

A track closer to the coast could bring heavy, wind-whipped snow from the Carolinas up to New England. However, if the system stays farther offshore, the heaviest precipitation may bypass the mainland entirely.

Regardless of the snow totals, people along the coast should prepare for significant wind and water hazards. Meteorologists warn that strong onshore winds could trigger coastal flooding, especially with Sunday's full moon. Dangerous, record-breaking cold air is already entrenched across the region, meaning any moisture that does fall could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Officials urge people to monitor local updates as the final track of this system comes into focus over the next couple of days.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston