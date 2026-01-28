© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Former detention officer accused of sexually assaulting an inmate being transferred between jails

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:01 AM EST
Camden County Sheriff’s Office
A former detention officer is behind bars, facing charges for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred while he was on duty.

Fifty-two-year-old Carl Steven Cohen of Perquimans County was arrested Friday following a joint investigation by Camden and Currituck County authorities.

The charges stem from an incident in December. Investigators say Cohen was transporting a female inmate between the Albemarle District Jail and Currituck County when the victim reported she was sexually assaulted.

Cohen, who has since resigned, now faces felony charges of first degree kidnapping, second degree forcible rape, and sexual activity by a custodian.

In a statement, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office called the alleged conduct a "profound breach of public trust."

Cohen is currently being held in the Dare County Detention Center with no bond.
Annette Weston
