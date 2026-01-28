Florida woman accused of stealing nearly $3 million in romance scam, at least one victim in ENC

A Florida woman is back in North Carolina to face charges in a multi-million-dollar romance scam.

Fifty-six-year-old Christina Julian was extradited from Naples last week. Craven County deputies say Christina Julian is suspected of defrauding victims across the country of roughly $3 million over the last six years. In one local case, warrants show a victim lost nearly $140,000 after being told the money would help a man "get back" to the United States.

Julian is currently held on a $350,000 bond, charged with felony exploitation of the elderly and obtaining property by false pretense.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that these scammers often spend weeks building trust through social media or dating apps before asking for money. Common red flags include claims of being stuck overseas on an oil rig or in the military, followed by urgent requests for cash for medical bills or travel fees.

Experts say to be wary of anyone who demands payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, as these are nearly impossible to track.