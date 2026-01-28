Florida woman accused of stealing nearly $3 million in romance scam, at least one victim in ENC

© 2026 Public Radio East
By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:58 AM EST
Craven County deputies say Christina Julian is suspected of defrauding victims across the country of roughly $3 million over the last six years. In one local case, warrants show a victim lost nearly $140,000 after being told the money would help a man "get back" to the United States.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
A Florida woman is back in North Carolina to face charges in a multi-million-dollar romance scam.

Fifty-six-year-old Christina Julian was extradited from Naples last week. Craven County deputies say Christina Julian is suspected of defrauding victims across the country of roughly $3 million over the last six years. In one local case, warrants show a victim lost nearly $140,000 after being told the money would help a man "get back" to the United States.

Julian is currently held on a $350,000 bond, charged with felony exploitation of the elderly and obtaining property by false pretense.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that these scammers often spend weeks building trust through social media or dating apps before asking for money. Common red flags include claims of being stuck overseas on an oil rig or in the military, followed by urgent requests for cash for medical bills or travel fees.

Experts say to be wary of anyone who demands payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, as these are nearly impossible to track.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
