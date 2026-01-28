FEMA approves $230 million in reimbursements for Helene recovery in WNC

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released another round of reimbursements for Helene recovery, totaling more than $230 million.

The funds are part of the agency’s Public Assistance program, which provides grants to local and state governments after Helene. For months, local municipalities across Western North Carolina have lamented the slow release of these reimbursements, which has placed some of them in financially precarious positions .

In this latest allotment, $200 million went to North Carolina Emergency Management for the shower stations, water distribution and other emergency services deployed during Helene. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received around $23 million for ongoing road repair projects.

Statewide, Helene caused nearly $60 billion in damage. So far, the federal government has directed more than $8 billion in Helene recovery aid to North Carolina, according to a data analysis by BPR. Additionally, the state has allocated $2.5 billion towards Helene recovery, according to a November report from the Governor’s Recovery Office. Combined, the funds make up about 17% of the total damage that Helene inflicted.

See the full list of latest reimbursements: