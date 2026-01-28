Employees at ENC healthcare non-profit facing layoffs as state funding dries up

Dozens of employees at a Greenville-based healthcare non-profit are facing layoffs as state funding for a local pilot program dries up.

Access East has filed a formal notice with the state, confirming it will cut thirty-one positions starting March 31st. According to the filing, the reduction is a direct result of a shift in funding for North Carolina’s "Healthy Opportunities Pilot" program.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had been funding the initiative, but that government support was discontinued last June. Because of that shortfall, twenty-two grant-funded positions and eight ECU Health-funded roles that supported the program are being eliminated.

The notice, signed by ECU Health’s Chief Human Resources Officer, states that all affected workers have already been notified.

Access East has long worked to coordinate care for Medicaid recipients and the uninsured in Eastern North Carolina.