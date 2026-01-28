© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Employees at ENC healthcare non-profit facing layoffs as state funding dries up

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:39 AM EST
Access East

Dozens of employees at a Greenville-based healthcare non-profit are facing layoffs as state funding for a local pilot program dries up.

Access East has filed a formal notice with the state, confirming it will cut thirty-one positions starting March 31st. According to the filing, the reduction is a direct result of a shift in funding for North Carolina’s "Healthy Opportunities Pilot" program.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had been funding the initiative, but that government support was discontinued last June. Because of that shortfall, twenty-two grant-funded positions and eight ECU Health-funded roles that supported the program are being eliminated.

The notice, signed by ECU Health’s Chief Human Resources Officer, states that all affected workers have already been notified.

Access East has long worked to coordinate care for Medicaid recipients and the uninsured in Eastern North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
