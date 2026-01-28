© 2026 Public Radio East
Carolina QuickCare reopens Williamston clinic, temporarily offering only virtual care

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:36 AM EST
Carolina QuickCare

Carolina QuickCare reopened its Williamston clinic on Tuesday, but officials said they’re temporarily offering only virtual care.

The urgent care center closed on January 17 due to staffing shortages, but will now see patients Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials said that patients will check in online or in person before being guided to an exam room by a medical assistant. Patients will then connect with a provider via video for their consultation.

Vitals and medical information, along with tests for COVID-19, flu, and strep, will be performed on-site. Prescriptions and test orders will continue to be managed just like in-person visits. However, they said some services such as physicals and procedures may not be available under the virtual care format.

The clinic closure came two years after the only local hospital, Martin General Hospital, shut down, leaving the rural area few options for health care services.

ECU Health is working on a plan to restore healthcare in Martin County by reopening Martin General as a rural emergency hospital, but it hinges on a $220 million allocation from the state legislature, which is currently tied up in stalled budget negotiations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
