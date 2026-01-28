At least two seniors in Carteret County fall prey to scam, resulting in massive financial losses

Local authorities are sounding the alarm on a scam targeting seniors in Carteret County.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Cape Carteret Police, and the FBI say scammers are reaching out on social media, claiming they've found illegal images on a victim's computer. The crooks then pose as federal agents, demanding payment in physical gold to avoid "prosecution."

In two recent cases, the suspects actually arranged face-to-face meetings to collect the gold, resulting in massive financial losses.

Police are reminding people that they will never demand money or gold to settle an investigation, and say that anyone who is approached should not pay, but hang up and call 911 immediately.