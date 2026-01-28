1,500 gallons of sewage spills into eastern North Carolina creek

Greenville Utilities is reporting a wastewater spill that sent over 1,500 gallons of sewage into a local creek yesterday afternoon.

Crews discovered the overflow at the intersection of MacGregor Downs and Allen Roads just after five p.m. Officials say a massive grease buildup caused a manhole to fail, sending the waste into Schoolhouse Branch, which feeds into the Tar River.

The spill was stopped within forty-five minutes. GUC has since treated the area and downstream waters with a chlorine solution.

People are reminded to never pour grease or oil down the drain to prevent future blockages.