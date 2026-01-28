1,500 gallons of sewage spills into eastern North Carolina creek

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:23 AM EST
File: manhole.
Joe Schlabotnik on Flickr
/
via Creative Commons
File: manhole.

Greenville Utilities is reporting a wastewater spill that sent over 1,500 gallons of sewage into a local creek yesterday afternoon.

Crews discovered the overflow at the intersection of MacGregor Downs and Allen Roads just after five p.m. Officials say a massive grease buildup caused a manhole to fail, sending the waste into Schoolhouse Branch, which feeds into the Tar River.

The spill was stopped within forty-five minutes. GUC has since treated the area and downstream waters with a chlorine solution.

People are reminded to never pour grease or oil down the drain to prevent future blockages.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
