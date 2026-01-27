Yearlong study underway to pinpoint sources of pollution in Slocum Creek near Havelock

A new yearlong study is underway to pinpoint the sources of pollution in Slocum Creek.

Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register has begun a monthly sampling project aimed at uncovering exactly what is impacting the waterway near Havelock. Supported by a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, the project is a partnership with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences.

Register is monitoring six different sites for bacteria, nutrients, and a specific DNA marker that identifies human waste.

This work builds on a two-year investigation that previously linked pollution to malfunctioning septic systems in nearby neighborhoods. The research is a hands-on effort. During the first round of sampling this month, Register had to kayak to four of the six sites, even paddling through sheets of ice to collect data.

By alternating weeks with UNC researchers, the team ensures there are no gaps in the data, regardless of the weather. The goal is to provide a complete picture of the creek’s health by the end of the year, helping state and county officials resolve ongoing contamination issues.