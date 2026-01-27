© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Preservationists worried that centuries of North Carolina history could be sold off by fertilizer giant

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:49 AM EST
The Foundation’s goal is to ensure anyone buying the land understands its archaeological importance before the deal is done.
Historic Bath Foundation
The Foundation’s goal is to ensure anyone buying the land understands its archaeological importance before the deal is done.

A major piece of riverfront property is on the market in Beaufort County, but local preservationists are worried that centuries of North Carolina history could be sold off with it. The property is known as Archbell Point—nearly 1,800 acres of shoreline along the Pamlico River and Bath Creek. It’s currently owned by the fertilizer giant Nutrien and is listed for $17.5 million.

But the Historic Bath Foundation says this land is more than just real estate. They believe the tract holds remnants of Native American villages and early colonial plantations that could qualify for the National Register of Historic Places.

Foundation President Seth Effron told the Washington Daily News that the organization reached out to Nutrien last summer, asking the company to separate the historically significant areas from the sale. So far, they haven't received a response.

The Foundation’s goal is to ensure anyone buying the land understands its archaeological importance before the deal is done.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston