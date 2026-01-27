North Carolina regulators release public hearing schedule for Duke Energy rate hikes

State regulators are still reviewing Duke Energy’s request to raise rates across North Carolina, which would be implemented over two years, starting in 2027. Average residential rates for Duke Energy Progress customers would increase 18.5%. Duke Energy Carolinas customers would see a 15.8% increase.

The rate hikes largely fund energy distribution projects, which make up more than a third of the investments covered during this rate period. It would also increase the utility’s return on capital projects, like grid improvements and new power plants.

State regulators are hosting public hearings, starting in Raleigh on March 30. There’s a different hearing schedule for each service territory, so first check your last bill to determine if you’re a Carolinas or Progress customer.

For Duke Energy Progress customers:

March 30th, 2026 7:00 pm

March 31st, 2026 7:00 pm

April 6th, 2026 7:00 pm

April 13th, 2026 7:00 pm

April 14th, 2026 7:00 pm

April 1st, 2026 6:30 pm

Raleigh

Lumberton

Snow Hill

Roxboro

Waynesville

Virtual

North Carolina Utilities Commission Room 2115 430 North Salisbury Street

Robeson County Courthouse 500 North Elm Street

Greene County Courthouse 301 North Greene Street

Person County Courthouse 105 South Main Street

Haywood County Courthouse 285 North Main Street

Link will be available on NCUC website



Members of the public who would like to testify must register in advance of the hearing, no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 25, 2026. To register, please complete this form on the Commission’s website .

For Duke Energy Carolinas customers:

April 28th, 2026 7:00 pm

April 29th, 2026 7:00 pm

May 6th, 2026 7:00 pm

May 12th, 2026 7:00 pm

April 7th, 2026 6:30 pm

Morganton

Charlotte

Winston-Salem

Durham

Virtual

Burke County Courthouse 201 South Green Street

Mecklenburg County Courthouse 832 East 4th Street

Forsyth County Courthouse 175 North Chestnut Street

Durham County Courthouse 501 South Dillard Street

Link will be available on NCUC website



Members of the public who would like to testify must register in advance of the hearing, no later than 5 p.m. on March 31, 2026. To register, please complete this form on the Commission’s website .

You can also file a written consumer statement of position in the docket. The form will request the docket number. For DEC customers, that’s E-7, SUB 1329.

For DEP customers, it’s E-2, SUB 1380.