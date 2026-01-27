© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

North Carolina regulators release public hearing schedule for Duke Energy rate hikes

WFAE
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:11 PM EST
A Duke Energy substation.
Duke Energy

State regulators are still reviewing Duke Energy’s request to raise rates across North Carolina, which would be implemented over two years, starting in 2027. Average residential rates for Duke Energy Progress customers would increase 18.5%. Duke Energy Carolinas customers would see a 15.8% increase.

Duke Energy Progress customers will see this logo at the top of their bills.
The rate hikes largely fund energy distribution projects, which make up more than a third of the investments covered during this rate period. It would also increase the utility’s return on capital projects, like grid improvements and new power plants.

State regulators are hosting public hearings, starting in Raleigh on March 30. There’s a different hearing schedule for each service territory, so first check your last bill to determine if you’re a Carolinas or Progress customer.

For Duke Energy Progress customers:

March 30th, 2026

7:00 pm

March 31st, 2026

7:00 pm

April 6th, 2026

7:00 pm

April 13th, 2026

7:00 pm

April 14th, 2026

7:00 pm

April 1st, 2026

6:30 pm

Raleigh
Lumberton
Snow Hill
Roxboro
Waynesville
Virtual

North Carolina Utilities Commission 

Room 2115 430 North Salisbury Street 

Robeson County Courthouse 

500 North Elm Street 

Greene County Courthouse 

301 North Greene Street 

Person County Courthouse 

105 South Main Street 

Haywood County Courthouse 

285 North Main Street 

Link will be available on NCUC website

Members of the public who would like to testify must register in advance of the hearing, no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 25, 2026. To register, please complete this form on the Commission’s website.

For Duke Energy Carolinas customers:

April 28th, 2026

7:00 pm

April 29th, 2026

7:00 pm

May 6th, 2026

7:00 pm

May 12th, 2026

7:00 pm

April 7th, 2026

6:30 pm

Morganton
Charlotte
Winston-Salem
Durham
Virtual

Burke County Courthouse 

201 South Green Street 

Mecklenburg County Courthouse 

832 East 4th Street 

Forsyth County Courthouse 

175 North Chestnut Street 

Durham County Courthouse 

501 South Dillard Street 

Link will be available on NCUC website

Members of the public who would like to testify must register in advance of the hearing, no later than 5 p.m. on March 31, 2026. To register, please complete this form on the Commission’s website.

You can also file a written consumer statement of position in the docket. The form will request the docket number. For DEC customers, that’s E-7, SUB 1329.

For DEP customers, it’s E-2, SUB 1380.

You can take CleanAIRE NC’s Community Energy Survey to share your feedback before the end of Feb. 3.

