North Carolina Attorney General taking aim at Elon Musk’s xAI

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is taking aim at Elon Musk’s xAI.

Jackson is leading a bipartisan group of thirty-five attorneys general demanding the company stop its Grok chatbot from generating nonconsensual sexual images. The coalition is calling for the immediate removal of existing explicit content on the X social media platform.

Jackson says the tool’s use for harassment was “entirely predictable.”

Recent reports show Grok generated more than four million images in just nine days, with more than forty percent being sexualized depictions of women. While xAI recently implemented some restrictions, the attorneys general are urging permanent safeguards before the federal Take It Down Act becomes enforceable this May.