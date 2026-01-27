N.C. A&T to celebrate 66th civil rights sit-in anniversary on Friday

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will commemorate the 66th anniversary of a student-led sit-in on Friday.

On Feb.1, 1960, four NC A&T freshmen sat down at Woolworth’s “whites only” lunch counter in Greensboro, demanding equal service.

Their protest helped desegregate the restaurant and launched a sit-in movement across the South.

The university celebrates the anniversary every year, honoring the A&T Four: Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain Sr., Joseph McNeil and David Richmond Jr.

This event’s theme is “Rooted in Legacy: Impacting Generations.” It includes a breakfast, and a panel discussion with three graduates, including Frank McCain Jr., the son of McCain Sr.

After the program, attendees will walk to the February One monument on campus for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public.