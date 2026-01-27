© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Minnesota lawmakers react to Minneapolis ICE shooting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
WFAE
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:36 AM EST
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers process immigrants at a detention center in Phoenix.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers process immigrants at a detention center in Phoenix.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is joining a growing chorus of lawmakers demanding answers after a recent string of deadly shootings involving federal agents.

Senator Tillis is calling for a "thorough and impartial" investigation into the fatal shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked national outrage, coming less than three weeks after another 37-year-old, Renee Good, was killed in her vehicle by an ICE officer.

While investigations are standard procedure following any officer-involved shooting, Tillis says this case requires an extra level of "cooperation and transparency" between federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The Senator is part of an increasing number of GOP lawmakers questioning current ICE tactics, pressing for accountability to ensure public safety and trust in federal agencies. Republican Representative Chuck Edwards is calling on ICE and Border Patrol leaders to testify before Congress.

Other North Carolina Republicans have largely stayed silent, though Representative Mark Harris of Monroe appeared on Newsmax, and called the shooting a tragedy.

“It’s tragic that any individual would somehow confront police officers with a weapon,” he said, “Because let’s face it, when you confront police officers with a weapon, you have started a gun fight, and somebody’s going to lose.”

But videos and witness statements contradict that version of events. They show the man was holding a phone at the time agents pepper-sprayed and tackled him. Agents appeared to remove a gun from the man’s waistband or pocket moments before agents opened fire.

Democrats have called the shooting a murder and urged investigations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston
WFAE
See stories by WFAE