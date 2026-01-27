Minnesota lawmakers react to Minneapolis ICE shooting

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is joining a growing chorus of lawmakers demanding answers after a recent string of deadly shootings involving federal agents.

Senator Tillis is calling for a "thorough and impartial" investigation into the fatal shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked national outrage, coming less than three weeks after another 37-year-old, Renee Good, was killed in her vehicle by an ICE officer.

While investigations are standard procedure following any officer-involved shooting, Tillis says this case requires an extra level of "cooperation and transparency" between federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The Senator is part of an increasing number of GOP lawmakers questioning current ICE tactics, pressing for accountability to ensure public safety and trust in federal agencies. Republican Representative Chuck Edwards is calling on ICE and Border Patrol leaders to testify before Congress.

Other North Carolina Republicans have largely stayed silent, though Representative Mark Harris of Monroe appeared on Newsmax, and called the shooting a tragedy.

“It’s tragic that any individual would somehow confront police officers with a weapon,” he said, “Because let’s face it, when you confront police officers with a weapon, you have started a gun fight, and somebody’s going to lose.”

But videos and witness statements contradict that version of events. They show the man was holding a phone at the time agents pepper-sprayed and tackled him. Agents appeared to remove a gun from the man’s waistband or pocket moments before agents opened fire.

Democrats have called the shooting a murder and urged investigations.