Funding available to help coastal communities improve beach access

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the beach was starting to fill with visitors and their Shibumi Shades, sand buckets, and sunscreen. The turtle, though, needed a little less action for a peaceful return to the Atlantic.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
File: Sunset Beach

Local governments along the North Carolina coast may soon have some extra help making it easier for visitors to reach the water.

The state’s Division of Coastal Management is expecting to have about $1.5 million dollars available for the 2026-27 fiscal year. This funding is designed to help twenty coastal counties build the essentials—things like dune crossovers, restrooms, and parking areas. It can even be used to buy land for new public parks or to fix up urban waterfronts.

Tancred Miller, the director of the division, says expanding shoreline access remains a top priority for coastal communities. Since this program started back in 1981, it has poured more than $54 million into over five hundred different projects.

For local leaders interested in a piece of that funding, the first deadline is coming up fast. Pre-applications are due by April 24th. To help with the paperwork, the state is hosting an online workshop on February 18th to go over the rules and timelines.

More information and the link to register for that workshop can be found on the N.C. DEQ website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
