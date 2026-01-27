Funding available to help coastal communities improve beach access

Local governments along the North Carolina coast may soon have some extra help making it easier for visitors to reach the water.

The state’s Division of Coastal Management is expecting to have about $1.5 million dollars available for the 2026-27 fiscal year. This funding is designed to help twenty coastal counties build the essentials—things like dune crossovers, restrooms, and parking areas. It can even be used to buy land for new public parks or to fix up urban waterfronts.

Tancred Miller, the director of the division, says expanding shoreline access remains a top priority for coastal communities. Since this program started back in 1981, it has poured more than $54 million into over five hundred different projects.

For local leaders interested in a piece of that funding, the first deadline is coming up fast. Pre-applications are due by April 24th. To help with the paperwork, the state is hosting an online workshop on February 18th to go over the rules and timelines.

More information and the link to register for that workshop can be found on the N.C. DEQ website.