ENC warming shelters open amid cold snap, changes to public transport in place

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:28 AM EST
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City

As cold temperatures grip Eastern North Carolina this week, several warming shelters are opening to help keep people safe.

In Craven County, the RCS Community Kitchen in New Bern will operate as a warming station from 7:00 AM to noon Tuesday. You’ll find them at 919 George Street.

Carteret County’s Salvation Army is opening its cold weather shelter Tuesda) through Saturday. Daytime warming hours run from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and overnight shelter with dinner is available from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

In Bertie County, many homes remain without power. The Lewiston Vitality Center at 121 Main Street opens at 4:00 PM Tuesday afternoon for people in Aulander seeking warmth. Shelter officials said pets are not allowed, and only service animals permitted. Anyone staying should bring medications, basic necessities, food, drinks, comfort items, and chargers.

Carteret County’s public transit system will have a modified operating schedule on Tuesday because of the cold weather. Carteret County Government officials said CCATS will begin to pick up clients just after 8:00 a.m. and will operate during normal hours until 6:00 p.m., weather permitting. People with early morning appointments can call CCATS to reschedule trips as needed.
Annette Weston
