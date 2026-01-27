© 2026 Public Radio East
Applications open for volunteers to educate visitors and protect North Carolina’s famous wild horses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 27, 2026 at 7:16 AM EST
Rachel Carson Reserve

The chance to help protect North Carolina’s famous wild horses is back as the "Pony Patrol" begins its 2026 recruitment.

The N.C. Coastal Reserve is partnering with Cape Lookout National Seashore to find volunteers for the Rachel Carson Reserve and Shackleford Banks. These patrols are all about education—volunteers walk the islands to talk with visitors about how to safely watch the horses without disturbing their natural behavior. It’s a busy job; last year, volunteers engaged with nearly 4,000 people.

It’s also a physical one. Candidates must be at least eighteen and able to navigate tough conditions like deep sand, high heat, and coastal insects during their shifts. The program asks for a commitment of at least three patrols per month.

The application window is open now and closes on February 23rd. Because spots are limited and the positions are competitive, anyone interested should apply soon.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
