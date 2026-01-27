Applications open for volunteers to educate visitors and protect North Carolina’s famous wild horses

The chance to help protect North Carolina’s famous wild horses is back as the "Pony Patrol" begins its 2026 recruitment.

The N.C. Coastal Reserve is partnering with Cape Lookout National Seashore to find volunteers for the Rachel Carson Reserve and Shackleford Banks. These patrols are all about education—volunteers walk the islands to talk with visitors about how to safely watch the horses without disturbing their natural behavior. It’s a busy job; last year, volunteers engaged with nearly 4,000 people.

It’s also a physical one. Candidates must be at least eighteen and able to navigate tough conditions like deep sand, high heat, and coastal insects during their shifts. The program asks for a commitment of at least three patrols per month.

The application window is open now and closes on February 23rd. Because spots are limited and the positions are competitive, anyone interested should apply soon.