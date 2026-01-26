© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Federal grand jury indicts Charlotte man accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST
Garcia Martinez led CBP agents on a 1.5-mile chase on University City Boulevard on Nov. 16, 2025.
U.S. Attorney's Office
/
Courtesy
Garcia Martinez led CBP agents on a 1.5-mile chase on University City Boulevard on Nov. 16, 2025.

A federal grand jury indicted 24-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez on a charge of assaulting, resisting and interfering with federal officers during immigration enforcement operations in November 2025.

Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez's,
Crime & Justice
Judge dismisses more serious charge against U.S. citizen arrested by CBP
Julian Berger
A U.S. citizen detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection will face only one of the felonies he was originally charged with after a judge threw out the more severe of the two.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Garcia Martinez on Nov. 16 after, according to federal authorities, he followed their vehicles and recorded them for social media. Authorities say he then led agents on a 1.5-mile chase on University City Boulevard.

If convicted, Garcia Martinez faces up to eight years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He is due in court next month.

A U.S. magistrate judge in December dismissed a related charge accusing Garcia Martinez of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon in the incident.

NCPRA
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
