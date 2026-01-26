© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Energy rebate program launches in Mecklenburg and Wake counties to help residents save on electricity

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST
A window unit pokes into a living room in Charlotte. This resident doesn't have central air.
Stella Mackler
/
WFAE
A window unit pokes into June Springs' living room. She doesn't have central air.

This weekend put a strain on energy grids across the East Coast, as ice downed power lines and frigid cold tested power plants. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality launched an energy rebate program in Mecklenburg and Wake counties that could help alleviate stress on the grid by lowering usage while saving people money on their monthly utility bills.

“Energy Saver NC will help Mecklenburg County families who need it most save money on utility bills, make their homes healthier and more comfortable, reduce pollution emissions and improve our air quality,” N.C. DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson said in a written statement.

Energy Saver NC is now available in all counties across North Carolina. The program launched in eastern North Carolina early last year. Community advocate Meech Carter is a member of the N.C. League of Conservation Voters, where she helps people get relief from burdensome utility bills. She said one of the highest bills she’d seen came from a homeowner in Edgecombe County, who paid $960 for electricity.

“That bill was from a woman who got an oversized heating unit during COVID because that's all there was,” Carter said.

The state-run program offers residents rebates on household upgrades that reduce monthly utility bills. Applicants may receive up to $16,000 toward new appliances, better insulation, or other purchases that help a home consume electricity more efficiently. That might include:

  • Heat pumps
  • Energy-efficient HVAC units
  • Electric stoves
  • Air sealing

Renters and multifamily building owners can apply, though renters require approval from their landlord.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
