© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Sleet overnight in western Triad; NCDOT warns travel still risky

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Eddie Garcia
Published January 25, 2026 at 11:31 AM EST
U.S. 421 on the morning of Sunday, January 25
Courtesy NCDOT
U.S. 421 on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

The western Triad division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation says it saw mostly sleet overnight from Saturday into Sunday, which is better news for tree and power line issues. 

Officials say overnight traffic cams showed things moving well on the interstates, but are still urging people to stay off the roads. The DOT warns that with continued temperature drops into the teens, salt treatments will not work as well.

In areas further east, including Guilford and Alamance counties, there are over 300 contract trucks on standby, primed to begin road-clearing operations later Sunday.
Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia is WFDD’s News Director. He is responsible for planning coverage, editing stories, and leading an award-winning news team as it serves the station’s 32-county listening area. He joined WFDD as an audio production intern in 2007 and went on to hold various roles, including producer, Triad Arts Weekend co-host, reporter, and managing editor. When he’s not working, Eddie enjoys spending time with his family, playing guitar, and watching films.
See stories by Eddie Garcia