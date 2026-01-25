Sleet overnight in western Triad; NCDOT warns travel still risky

The western Triad division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation says it saw mostly sleet overnight from Saturday into Sunday, which is better news for tree and power line issues.

Officials say overnight traffic cams showed things moving well on the interstates, but are still urging people to stay off the roads. The DOT warns that with continued temperature drops into the teens, salt treatments will not work as well.

In areas further east, including Guilford and Alamance counties, there are over 300 contract trucks on standby, primed to begin road-clearing operations later Sunday.