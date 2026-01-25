© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Fire breaks out at historic Blowing Rock restaurant

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 25, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST
A photo of a fire at Bistro Roca Antlers Bar in Blowing Rock.
1 of 3  — Blowing Rock Fire.jpg
Blowing Rock's Emergency Services respond to a fire at Bistro Roca Antlers Bar.
Courtesy Town of Blowing Rock
A photo of a fire truck putting out a fire at Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock.
2 of 3  — Blowing Rock fire-02.jpg
Blowing Rock EMS put out a fire at Bistro Roca
Courtesy Town of Blowing Rock
A photo of a fire at Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock.
3 of 3  — Blowing Rock fire-03.jpg
Blowing Rock EMS were dispatched to a fire at Bistro Roca on Sunday
Courtesy Town of Blowing Rock

A historic Blowing Rock restaurant caught fire Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to contain a structure fire at Bistro Rocha Antlers Bar. No injuries have been reported.

According to the restaurant's website, Antlers Bar opened in 1932 and has been serving liquor since then.

Blowing Rock police said in a social media statement that Wonderland Trail is closed from the 200 Block down to Laurel Lane due to the fire.

The town shared on social media that the fire is coming from the basement and is inextinguishable from the surface. Officials said the structure will have to be backhoed to reach the basement.

No information has been given on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.
