Winter storm resources throughout the region
Counties and municipalities throughout the region are sharing information on warming centers, shelters, etc.
In addition, NC Emergency Management says that, if you are looking for information or resources, you can call 211 or 888-892-1162. Reserve 911 for emergencies.
Ashe:
Emergency shelter
Davidson:
Warming centers
Davie:
Davie County Government Center
Guilford:
White Flag Warming Centers
Randolph:
Lydia's Place
Rockingham:
Rockingham County Middle School
Watauga:
First Presbyterian Church
Wilkes:
Wilkes County Agricultural Center
Yadkin:
Yadkin County Hospital