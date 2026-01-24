© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC National Guard vehicles in Winston-Salem are here for storm, not border patrol officials say

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 24, 2026 at 6:50 PM EST
The city of Winston-Salem.
WFDD File photo
The city of Winston-Salem

The city of Winston-Salem announced that four vehicles from the North Carolina National Guard have been deployed to help residents affected by the impending winter storm.

In a post on social media, city officials said the deployment "is not associated in any way with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Border Patrol, or any immigration‑related activities."

Officials say the National Guard is in the area solely to assist the Winston-Salem police and fire departments with "emergency response and public safety operations."

The announcement comes hours after news broke that federal border patrol agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis. It's the second deadly shooting by federal officers in less than a month.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz