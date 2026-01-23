Scammers spoofing family members voiced using AI to defraud people

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:24 AM EST
Law enforcement in Beaufort County is issuing an urgent warning this morning as a wave of high-tech phone scams hits the region.

Scammers are now using artificial intelligence to steal more than just money—they are mimicking the voices of people’s family members.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports a sharp rise in sophisticated "AI voice-cloning" scams.

Fraudsters are using short audio clips found on social media to replicate the voice of a child or grandchild.

In several recent cases, victims received calls from a relative who sounded identical to their loved one, claiming they were in a car wreck or in jail and needed thousands of dollars for bail.

Authorities said these criminals are also spoofing the sheriffs office’s own phone number to make the calls appear legitimate.

These scammers typically demand immediate payment through Bitcoin, CashApp, or gift cards to avoid a supposed "arrest."

They said anyone who receives a distressing call should hang up immediately and call that family member back on a known, trusted number to verify their safety.

Officials emphasize that no government agency will ever demand payment over the phone or via cryptocurrency.

Anyone who has been targeted is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
