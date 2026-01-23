Quarantine orders issued after measles exposure at Monroe private school

Union County Public Health has issued more than 170 quarantine orders tied to a measles exposure at Shining Light Baptist Academy in Monroe, officials said Friday.

Public Health Director Traci Colley ordered the quarantines under North Carolina communicable disease law after an unvaccinated child who attends the private school contracted measles connected to an outbreak in South Carolina. The child, who lives in Mecklenburg County, attended school while contagious.

Because of measles’ high transmissibility, public health officials said the entire school community is considered exposed. At this time, there are no confirmed measles cases in Union County, and no isolation orders have been issued. All quarantine orders apply only to students and staff at Shining Light Baptist Academy.

School leadership has notified parents and staff of the exposure and is working closely with public health officials.

“We are working with our Public Health Department as we are both seeking the safety and well-being of our students, their families and our community,” said Tim Cruse, pastor and superintendent of the school.

Quarantine orders are issued after exposure to measles, while isolation orders are issued only when a person is confirmed to have the disease. Communicable disease nurses are directly contacting every affected family, officials said.

Individuals under quarantine may not return to school or be in public for 21 days unless they provide proof of immunity through vaccination or bloodwork confirming measles antibodies. Immunization records can be obtained through medical providers. Family members of those under quarantine are not required to quarantine unless symptoms develop.

Public health officials warned that confirmed cases in Union County are possible, given the infectious nature of measles. If cases are confirmed, isolation orders would be issued.

“As measles spreads into our region, we encourage residents to ensure they are up to date on their MMR vaccination to help protect themselves and others,” Colley said. “Measles cases are increasing across the Carolinas, which shows how quickly this disease can spread. Public Health stands ready to support our community with guidance and vaccination resources to prevent further transmission.”