Police officer accused of raping child under age 13

An eastern North Carolina law enforcement officer faces felony charges for a crime involving a child.

State investigators have taken a Gaston police officer into custody following a rapid investigation into allegations dating back several years.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested 34-year-old Roderick Howard of Roanoke Rapids.

The officer with the Gaston Police Department is charged with first-degree statutory rape.

According to arrest warrants, the SBI was called by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office to lead the probe.

Investigators say the crime occurred on New Year’s Day in 2018. Court documents allege Howard raped a girl who was under the age of thirteen at the time of the incident.

The Gaston Police Department has not yet commented on Howard’s employment status following the arrest.

Howard is currently being held without bond in the Halifax County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.