New rules announced for sheepshead fishing

Anglers across the coast will need to grab their measuring tapes as new rules for sheepshead fishing are set to take effect this spring.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced the changes yesterday (Thursday) to help protect the species from increasing pressure.

The minimum size limit for sheepshead will increase to fourteen inches total length. This is a significant change for recreational fishers, who will also see their daily bag limit cut in half—dropping from ten fish down to just five per person.

State officials say the new rules are designed to protect juvenile fish and align measurement standards with those of the black drum.

Commercial operations are also facing new restrictions, with pound net limits set at fifteen-hundred pounds per day and spear fishers limited to ten fish per trip.

An official proclamation with full details is expected from the state next month.