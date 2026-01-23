© 2026 Public Radio East
New rules announced for sheepshead fishing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:31 AM EST
NC DEQ NO

Anglers across the coast will need to grab their measuring tapes as new rules for sheepshead fishing are set to take effect this spring.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced the changes yesterday (Thursday) to help protect the species from increasing pressure.

The minimum size limit for sheepshead will increase to fourteen inches total length. This is a significant change for recreational fishers, who will also see their daily bag limit cut in half—dropping from ten fish down to just five per person.

State officials say the new rules are designed to protect juvenile fish and align measurement standards with those of the black drum.

Commercial operations are also facing new restrictions, with pound net limits set at fifteen-hundred pounds per day and spear fishers limited to ten fish per trip.

An official proclamation with full details is expected from the state next month.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
