Information you need to know ahead of the winter storm

Forecasters are predicting a major winter storm this weekend, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain to North Carolina from Saturday through Monday. Due to dangerous and icy conditions, State officials are warning people to stay at home and off the roads.

Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in preparation for the storm. In the Triangle, the latest estimates from National Weather Services predict temperatures could range from the lower-thirties to the twenties over the weekend, with single digits predicted on Monday night.

Here's what else you need to know:

What does a state of emergency mean?

According to the Department of Public Safety , declaring a state of emergency enables government officials to take extra precautionary measures. These measures include triggering anti-price gouging laws, which keep businesses from excessively raising their prices for goods and services.

The declaration also allows the state to seek federal disaster response funding, if needed. A state of emergency does not automatically close schools, businesses or government offices.

How should I prepare?

Gov. Josh Stein is warning North Carolinians to prepare to stay home and go without power for a few days. Prior to the start of the storm, it's recommended to charge your devices and have a portable charger, as well as keep a list of important phone numbers for friends, neighbors and emergency services.

The State of North Carolina has a full list of recommendations here , which include stocking up on the following:

A seven-day supply of non-perishable food and a gallon of water for each person per day

Flashlights and batteries

First-aid kits

Warm blankets and plenty of clothing you can layer

A portable radio

Food, medicine and other supplies for pets

Fire extinguishers

Rock salt, which can be used to melt ice on driveways and sidewalks

Snow shovels

Sand for tire traction

State officials also recommend making a family communication plan to get in touch in case of an emergency.

Some health insurance companies, like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina , encourage early prescription refills ahead of the storm. In North Carolina, you can also refill your prescriptions early when a state of emergency is in effect, though there are some restrictions for controlled substances.

Where can I find the latest about road conditions?

Road conditions can quickly deteriorate under icy weather conditions. You can find updated information about snow and ice, incidents, and road closures at https://drivenc.gov/

How can I track power outages?

Ice can take down trees and power lines. You can track power outages at readync.gov where updates are posted every 30 minutes.

What if I have to drive?

State officials have stressed the importance of staying off of the road during the storm, especially because ice can melt and refreeze throughout the weekend.

A wreck on I-440 on a snow day in Raleigh.

If it is absolutely necessary to drive, be sure to clear snow and ice off of your car's windows, headlights, roof and hood to protect yourself and those around you. State emergency officials recommend keeping a disaster kit and extra warm clothes in the vehicle, and giving yourself more time than usual so that you can take it slow. Keep your lights on and leave plenty of room between yourself and other vehicles, especially on bridges and overpasses which can become icy very quickly.

If you do become trapped, officials recommend pulling off to the side of the road, turning on hazard lights and hanging a cloth of distress flag from the window or radio antenna to signal you need help. If it is dark, you can turn on the inside dome light so emergency crews can spot you.

If you are running the engine for warmth, cracking a window can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. If there are multiple individuals in the car, one person should stay awake and look for emergency crews.

How do I safely use gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills, or camp stoves?

Due to the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services cautions people not to use gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed spaces.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is produced whenever fuel is burning. It can cause dizziness, fatigue, confusion, fainting, headaches, and nausea, and in enclosed spaces can become deadly within minutes. If you experience these symptoms, get fresh air immediately and seek medical attention.

To stay safe, state officials recommend using generators, gasoline-powered tools, and engines outdoors, at least 20 feet from doors, windows, and vents. Do not idle vehicles in the garage, even if the door is open, and do not use charcoal grills or propane stoves indoors, even in fireplaces. Health and Human service guidelines also state to never use a stove or other gas appliances to heat your home.

What if I, or others, need shelter?

The United Way also runs a free and confidential statewide hotline with information about emergency shelters and health services in their communities. You can call 211 or visit their website at nc211.org .

Orange County is opening a public shelter to support residents impacted by the storm beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. You will not need proof of citizenship or identification to enter, but might want to bring medications and personal items like chargers, clothing, and hygiene supplies.

The shelter will be located in Smith Middle School in Chapel Hill at 9201 Seawell School Road. Residents who need a ride should call 919-245-6111.

In Durham, people experiencing homelessness can call Entry Point Durham for assistance and updated information at 984-287-8313. The non-emergency line is 919-560-4600. Other walk-in shelters include:

311 Dowd Street, where a gym owned by Union Baptist Church is available for single adults.

1201 East Main Street, Durham Rescue Mission, available for men, women and children.

507 East Knox Street, Durham Rescue Mission, available for men, women and children.

In Raleigh, overnight white flag shelters are open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. People seeking shelter can call 919-263-2911 for assistance. Other locations include:

99 North Salisbury St., First Baptist Church, available for women.

1863 Capital Blvd., Salvation Army, available for families.

5010 Second St., Second St. Place, available for men.



How do I keep my pets safe?

Do not leave your pets outside for long periods of time. If you cannot take them indoors, the American Red Cross recommends making sure they have access to sheltered areas and non-frozen drinking water, as well as food.

Do I have to go into work during the storm?

Under state law , private businesses do not have to close during bad weather, even in a state of emergency. Many employers have their own adverse weather policies, though this is not required by any labor laws.

Can I visit a national park?