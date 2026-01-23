“I Gave Birth" campaign launched to support new moms in North Carolina

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:51 PM EST
Montse PB
/
Flickr via Openverse

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new offensive against the state’s maternal mortality crisis.

Marking Maternal Health Awareness Day, officials introduced the "I Gave Birth" campaign.

The initiative targets the critical "fourth trimester," providing new mothers at participating hospitals with visual alert bracelets. These wristbands serve as a vital signal to families and emergency responders that a patient is in the high-risk postpartum window.

State health officials emphasize that nearly ninety percent of maternal deaths in North Carolina are preventable.

The program is intended to bridge the gap by training providers to better recognize warning signs and listen more closely to mothers reporting mental health concerns.

Anyone who needs immediate support can call the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline twenty-four-seven at 1-833-TLC-MAMA.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
