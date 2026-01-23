“I Gave Birth" campaign launched to support new moms in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new offensive against the state’s maternal mortality crisis.

Marking Maternal Health Awareness Day, officials introduced the "I Gave Birth" campaign.

The initiative targets the critical "fourth trimester," providing new mothers at participating hospitals with visual alert bracelets. These wristbands serve as a vital signal to families and emergency responders that a patient is in the high-risk postpartum window.

State health officials emphasize that nearly ninety percent of maternal deaths in North Carolina are preventable.

The program is intended to bridge the gap by training providers to better recognize warning signs and listen more closely to mothers reporting mental health concerns.

Anyone who needs immediate support can call the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline twenty-four-seven at 1-833-TLC-MAMA.