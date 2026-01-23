Expansion project at Port of Wilmington at a standstill

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:44 AM EST
North Carolina Ports

A major expansion project at the Port of Wilmington is at a standstill. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put the billion-dollar Cape Fear River deepening project on hold following a wave of pushback from local leaders and environmental advocates.

The project—known as Wilmington Harbor 403—is meant to deepen the river from to accommodate larger shipping vessels. However, the federal agency rescinded its review request this week to address a growing list of concerns.

Six coastal municipalities, including Southport and Bald Head Island, have passed resolutions against the project. They warn that dredging thirty-eight miles of the river could worsen PFAS contamination, raise mercury levels, and accelerate shoreline erosion.

The pause comes as the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was set to determine if the project complies with coastal management laws.

While the Port argues the deepening is vital for economic growth, the Army Corps says it needs time to revisit its plans and evaluate the environmental impact on marine habitats.

The City of Wilmington was scheduled to vote on the matter this week but has delayed that move until February third to review the new information.

There is currently no timeline for when the federal review process might resume.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
