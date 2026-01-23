Expansion project at Port of Wilmington at a standstill

A major expansion project at the Port of Wilmington is at a standstill. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put the billion-dollar Cape Fear River deepening project on hold following a wave of pushback from local leaders and environmental advocates.

The project—known as Wilmington Harbor 403—is meant to deepen the river from to accommodate larger shipping vessels. However, the federal agency rescinded its review request this week to address a growing list of concerns.

Six coastal municipalities, including Southport and Bald Head Island, have passed resolutions against the project. They warn that dredging thirty-eight miles of the river could worsen PFAS contamination, raise mercury levels, and accelerate shoreline erosion.

The pause comes as the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was set to determine if the project complies with coastal management laws.

While the Port argues the deepening is vital for economic growth, the Army Corps says it needs time to revisit its plans and evaluate the environmental impact on marine habitats.

The City of Wilmington was scheduled to vote on the matter this week but has delayed that move until February third to review the new information.

There is currently no timeline for when the federal review process might resume.