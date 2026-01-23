© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

ENC police department searching for 84 year old woman last seen on Halloween

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 23, 2026 at 9:58 AM EST
Screenshot
Swansboro Police Department
Screenshot

The Swansboro Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing eighty-four-year-old woman.

Authorities say Katy Gordon Hiatt was last seen on Glancy Street in Swansboro on October 31. She is described as five-foot-three with gray hair and brown eyes.

While her disappearance occurred last fall, police and family members issued a renewed public appeal, noting they are deeply concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about where Katy Hiatt may be is urged to call the Swansboro Police or reach out to Onslow County Crime Stoppers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
