ENC police department searching for 84 year old woman last seen on Halloween

The Swansboro Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing eighty-four-year-old woman.

Authorities say Katy Gordon Hiatt was last seen on Glancy Street in Swansboro on October 31. She is described as five-foot-three with gray hair and brown eyes.

While her disappearance occurred last fall, police and family members issued a renewed public appeal, noting they are deeply concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about where Katy Hiatt may be is urged to call the Swansboro Police or reach out to Onslow County Crime Stoppers.