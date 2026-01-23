Concern shifts to icy conditions as winter storm approaches eastern North Carolina

North Carolina remains under a State of Emergency as a major winter storm approaches, which is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters have shifted their primary concern from snow to a significant icing event.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said areas, especially along and west of Highway 17, could see up to a half-inch of ice accumulation.

Forecasters said the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast may see less ice as temperatures hover near freezing, though strong winds and rainfall are still expected.

Emergency officials warn this will likely lead to widespread, long-lasting power outages as ice-laden tree limbs threaten power lines.

NCDOT crews are currently brining roads, but officials said travel will become extremely hazardous Saturday night through early next week.

Following the storm, a surge of Arctic air will drop temperatures into the single digits.

People are urged to finish preparations Friday. Have enough food, water, and medicine for at least three to five days.

The American Red Cross is mobilizing resources to help people weather the freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions.

The organization is standing by to support the region through what is expected to be a period of significant ice and snow.

Red Cross officials are currently working with North Carolina Emergency Management to prepare shelters and warming centers across the eastern part of the state.

Teams have already begun pre-positioning essential supplies, including cots, blankets, and shelf-stable meals, in anticipation of widespread power outages.

Beyond physical safety, the Red Cross is expressing serious concern regarding the blood supply. The storm is expected to force the cancellation of numerous blood drives, further straining a national supply that is already at critically low levels.

Safety officials also warn to keep space heaters at least three feet away from furniture and to never use generators or grills indoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

For a list of open shelters and real-time updates, residents are encouraged to download the free Red Cross Emergency App.

