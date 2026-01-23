© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Blue Ridge Energy readies for winter storm

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:55 PM EST
A photo of Blue Ridge Energy staff preparing for the winter storm.
Courtesy Blue Ridge Energy
Blue Ridge Energy's staff plan for the winter storm.

Blue Ridge Energy is preparing for this weekend’s winter storm.

The National Weather Service says the company’s service area could see snow changing to sleet starting Saturday evening and possibly overnight. This is expected to turn into freezing rain on Sunday and could continue into Monday morning.

Blue Ridge Energy says a half-inch or more of ice accumulating on power lines could lead to outages. Heavy, wet snow could also bring down trees and tree limbs, causing hazards.

Blue Ridge Energy says its line technicians and staff are positioned to respond to power outages throughout the weekend.

Crews are making final preparations by stocking up with chain saws, climbing gear, and equipment to repair any damaged lines.

System operators will continue to regularly monitor the electric system.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons