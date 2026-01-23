500 additional Duke Energy crew members staging in North Carolina ahead of winter storm

Across North Carolina, more than eighteen thousand utility workers are standing by asan approaching winter storm moves into the region.

Duke Energy has mobilized a massive restoration force—bringing in lineworkers, damage assessors, and tree crews from twenty-seven states and Canada to handle anticipated widespread outages.

Officials say 500 crews from Duke’s Florida division are already arriving to reinforce local teams. Twenty-two basecamps have been established across the Carolinas to stage equipment and house out-of-state workers as they prepare for a multi-day restoration effort.

While Duke’s "self-healing" grid technology is expected to automatically reroute power for some, crews warn that icy conditions and high winds may make travel dangerous, potentially slowing manual repairs on Saturday.

People are urged to stay away from downed power lines and report outages through the Duke Energy mobile app.