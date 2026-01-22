Winter storm approaching ENC: ice the greatest threat

People across eastern North Carolina are making preparations to hunker down as a major winter storm moves in, bringing with it a dangerous cocktail of ice and arctic air that could leave thousands in the dark this weekend.

Governor Josh Stein has already declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of the storm, as the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City warns this is far more than a simple "snow day."

Forecasters are tracking a significant ice event beginning Saturday morning and lasting through Monday.

The "Ice Threat" on the Horizon

Meteorologists say the biggest concern is for people along and south of Highway 64.

Heavy ice accumulation is expected to weigh down trees and power lines, likely leading to widespread power outages that could last for several days.

Once the precipitation moves out, a blast of Arctic air will settle in, keeping temperatures well below freezing through early next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is already out brining bridges and roads.

However, officials warn that once the ice starts to stick, conditions will deteriorate rapidly.

Emergency Management Director Will Ray is asking everyone to stay home so crews can work safely, and he urges families to charge all devices and double-check their emergency kits now.

Powering Through Safely

Utility companies are bracing for impact. Duke Energy is currently mobilizing hundreds of crews across the region. Officials note that as little as a quarter-inch of ice is enough to snap limbs and pull down lines. To combat this, the utility is leaning on new "self-healing" grid technology designed to automatically reroute power around damaged areas.

Local cooperatives, including Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, are also issuing urgent safety warnings. If you use a portable generator, never use it indoors or in a garage due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Furthermore, never plug a generator directly into a wall outlet; this creates "backfeed," a deadly hazard for line crews working to restore power.

With temperatures plummeting, energy use is expected to skyrocket. To help stabilize the grid, residents are asked to conserve energy by:



Setting thermostats to 68 degrees.

Postponing the use of large appliances like dryers and dishwashers until late at night.

Opening curtains during the day to let in sunlight and closing them at night to trap heat.

Community Resources and Animal Safety

For those needing a warm place to stay during the day, the Salvation Army of Carteret County is opening its Worship Community Center at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

The warming shelter will be open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Law enforcement is also making it clear that pets must be brought inside.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County Animal Services warn that these temperatures can cause frostbite or organ failure in hours.

Beaufort County is even offering free wheat straw and lending out crates for those who need help bringing their animals indoors.

If you see an animal left out in the cold, contact your local Animal Protective Services immediately.

