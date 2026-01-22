© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

New rules for PFAS testing in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:22 PM EST
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission is advancing two proposed rules for public hearing and comment regarding PFAS contamination

These rules would require manufacturers to test wastewater for three types of PFAS and 1,4-Dioxane and create mitigation plans if necessary.

Some commission members argue the rules lack specific discharge limits and compliance expectations.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
