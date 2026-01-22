Moving day for two North Carolina aquarium sharks

It was no ordinary moving day for two massive residents of the North Carolina Aquariums.

Four aquariums joined forces to transport two sand tiger sharks—a 282 pound female and a 165 pound male.

Using a specialized mobile aquarium provided by the Georgia Aquarium, teams from the Fort Fisher aquarium successfully relocated the male shark to Pine Knoll Shores and the female to Roanoke Island.

The veterinary team monitored every mile of the journey, ensuring the health and safety of the sharks.