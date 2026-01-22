Moving day for two North Carolina aquarium sharks

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:47 PM EST

It was no ordinary moving day for two massive residents of the North Carolina Aquariums.

Four aquariums joined forces to transport two sand tiger sharks—a 282 pound female and a 165 pound male.

Using a specialized mobile aquarium provided by the Georgia Aquarium, teams from the Fort Fisher aquarium successfully relocated the male shark to Pine Knoll Shores and the female to Roanoke Island.

The veterinary team monitored every mile of the journey, ensuring the health and safety of the sharks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
