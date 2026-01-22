© 2026 Public Radio East
Law enforcement operation targets drivers passing stopped school buses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Screenshot
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office
Screenshot

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police are sending a message to drivers: the stop arm is not a suggestion.

Deputies are riding undercover on buses, radioing ahead to chase cars for immediate stops of any driver that passes a stopped school bus with red lights flashing.

There will be no warnings—only mandatory citations and a required court date.

Local officials said all Onslow County buses are now equipped with high-resolution cameras to catch plate numbers in real-time.

Under North Carolina law, passing a stopped bus is a Class I misdemeanor that could mean the loss of a driver’s license and jail time.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
