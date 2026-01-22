Law enforcement operation targets drivers passing stopped school buses

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police are sending a message to drivers: the stop arm is not a suggestion.

Deputies are riding undercover on buses, radioing ahead to chase cars for immediate stops of any driver that passes a stopped school bus with red lights flashing.

There will be no warnings—only mandatory citations and a required court date.

Local officials said all Onslow County buses are now equipped with high-resolution cameras to catch plate numbers in real-time.

Under North Carolina law, passing a stopped bus is a Class I misdemeanor that could mean the loss of a driver’s license and jail time.

