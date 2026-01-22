© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

As frigid weather approaches, NPS still searching for missing man in OBX

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:34 PM EST

The National Park Service is still looking for a missing man who may be in the Outer Banks area.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Lee Palmer was reported missing out of Arkansas last week, but investigators have now tracked his vehicle to Dare County.

His red Ford F-250 was spotted on traffic cameras as early as January 9th, carrying a blue and white kayak.

Last Sunday, Park Rangers found that truck stuck on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore—but the kayak was gone, and it hasn't been seen since.

Phone records show Palmer was near Avon and Buxton between January 10th and 11th.

Palmer is five-foot-six with strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes. He’s likely traveling with his German Shepherd.

Anyone who seen Christopher Palmer, or any boater who has spotted a blue and white kayak in the water is asked to call the NPS Tip Line.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston