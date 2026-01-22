As frigid weather approaches, NPS still searching for missing man in OBX

The National Park Service is still looking for a missing man who may be in the Outer Banks area.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Lee Palmer was reported missing out of Arkansas last week, but investigators have now tracked his vehicle to Dare County.

His red Ford F-250 was spotted on traffic cameras as early as January 9th, carrying a blue and white kayak.

Last Sunday, Park Rangers found that truck stuck on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore—but the kayak was gone, and it hasn't been seen since.

Phone records show Palmer was near Avon and Buxton between January 10th and 11th.

Palmer is five-foot-six with strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes. He’s likely traveling with his German Shepherd.

Anyone who seen Christopher Palmer, or any boater who has spotted a blue and white kayak in the water is asked to call the NPS Tip Line.

