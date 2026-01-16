Creative Greensboro launches bus shelter art project

Creative Greensboro and New Arrivals Institute are spearheading a new public art initiative. The effort will bring original artwork to three bus shelters in the Gate City.

Last year, Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts program set aside $15,000 for area arts organizations to support neighborhood-based projects.

Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Jocquelyn Boone says the grant supports organizations in leading creative projects that reflect their community’s stories, values, and lived experiences.

She adds that transforming bus shelters is more than just beautification.

"Community art, first of all, builds pride," she says. "It builds connection and belonging. Public art really does bridge divides. We want people to be able to shape creatively where they live, and decide what type of impacts that community art can have."

The project, Community Art in Transit: Stories of Hope and Home, is now accepting applications from Guilford County-based artists through February 18.