Have thoughts on a potential Asheville-Salisbury rail line? NCDOT wants to hear from you

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its Comprehensive Rail Plan , which will shape the development of North Carolina’s railways over the coming decades.

Members of the public have until Jan. 20 to submit their comments on the plan.

“Updating this report helps us strategically plan for the future of North Carolina's passenger and freight rail systems," Jason Orthner, Rail Division Director at NCDOT, said in a statement in late December. “Public feedback is essential to ensure we're supporting a rail network that serves and benefits all North Carolinians."

Asheville hasn’t had passenger rail service since 1975. But that could change; one of the proposals is for a passenger rail line between Asheville and Salisbury

The Comprehensive Rail Plan lists the Asheville-to-Salisbury line as one of seven rail projects that are currently in the planning phase.

While the project is far from a done deal, local rail advocates are hoping to continue building momentum for it.

At a meeting last month of the WNC Rail Committee, Marion Mayor Steve Little, who co-chairs the nonprofit, said he and others are eyeing a state rail conference scheduled for mid-March as a key opportunity to advocate for the project.

The conference will be held in Morganton and is expected to include local mayors, state legislators and representatives from NCDOT and Amtrak.

“We have to make sure that the North Carolina General Assembly still understands the importance of the WNC rail corridor, and so this will help us to do that,” Little said.

A draft economic impact study by researchers at North Carolina State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education estimates that the construction of the rail line would produce a one-time economic output of $1 billion, and its operation would have an output of nearly $60 million annually.

NCDOT estimates the rail line would cost $665 million to construct.