Greensboro plans another community meeting on discolored tap water

Greensboro has set its next community meeting to answer residents’ concerns about discolored tap water.

The city canceled a similar gathering in December due to inclement weather. The rescheduled meeting will focus on Greensboro’s ongoing efforts to address discolored water and answer residents’ questions.

A report found elevated levels of manganese. But officials say the amount did not exceed environmental standards.

Greensboro Water Resources Director Mike Borchers says the city is working to ensure that cleaned areas will not need additional treatment for a long time.

“We feel very confident that Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority has done the things that they needed to do to minimize any type of iron and manganese getting into the system from the treatment standpoint," he says.

Borchers says the city paused flushing and swabbing lines for the winter, and plans to resume the work when warmer weather returns.

The community meeting is set for Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the East Market Seventh-Day Adventist Church on West Vandalia Road.