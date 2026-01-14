North Carolina GOP Senator introduced a resolution to commend operation in Venezuela

Republican lawmakers are applauding the U.S. military for the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd joined colleagues on Monday in introducing a resolution to commend “Operation Absolute Resolve.”

The mission, which targeted the indicted dictator on narco-terrorism charges, was carried out by U.S. special operations forces based at North Carolina’s at Fort Bragg.

Senator Budd praised the Trump administration’s leadership, calling the mission a “flawless operation” that sends a clear message to hostile nations.

Many Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have publicly condemned the operation as unlawful and unwise, despite acknowledging Maduro's characterization as a dictator.

Allies like Russia, China, Cuba, and some Latin American nations condemned the US military strike and abduction as violations of Venezuelan sovereignty and international law.