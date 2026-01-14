A new United Health Foundation report released in January 2026 finds that North Carolina currently ranks as the 22nd healthiest state in the nation.

The analysis reviewed nearly 100 different metrics to create a comprehensive portrait of the country's well-being.

While the national outlook is improving with declines in premature deaths and drug-related fatalities, North Carolina presents a mixed bag of results.

The state earned high marks for having lower rates of excessive drinking, e-cigarette use, and frequent physical distress; however, it continues to face significant hurdles, including a high premature death rate and a notable increase in air pollution, which has risen 10% since 2019.

The report also highlighted economic and social pressures affecting North Carolinians, noting that the housing cost burden jumped 9% between 2022 and 2024.

Despite these challenges, the state remains in the top half of the national rankings.

You can view the full state profile and health data at AmericasHealthRankings.org.