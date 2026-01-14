© 2026 Public Radio East
North Carolina currently ranks as the 22nd healthiest state in the nation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:46 AM EST
iStockphoto.com

A new United Health Foundation report released in January 2026 finds that North Carolina currently ranks as the 22nd healthiest state in the nation.

The analysis reviewed nearly 100 different metrics to create a comprehensive portrait of the country's well-being.

While the national outlook is improving with declines in premature deaths and drug-related fatalities, North Carolina presents a mixed bag of results.

The state earned high marks for having lower rates of excessive drinking, e-cigarette use, and frequent physical distress; however, it continues to face significant hurdles, including a high premature death rate and a notable increase in air pollution, which has risen 10% since 2019.

The report also highlighted economic and social pressures affecting North Carolinians, noting that the housing cost burden jumped 9% between 2022 and 2024.

Despite these challenges, the state remains in the top half of the national rankings.

You can view the full state profile and health data at AmericasHealthRankings.org.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
