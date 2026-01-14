© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

New data from state environmental officials is shining a light on the reach of “forever chemicals” in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:49 AM EST
Parts of the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville, N.C., are contaminated with a PFAS compound called GenX. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is surveying residents in the area about their health.
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
File: Parts of the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville, N.C., are contaminated with a PFAS compound called GenX.

New data from state environmental officials is shining a light on the reach of “forever chemicals” in North Carolina.

The Department of Environmental Quality has just released its first-ever study investigating PFAS concentrations in the state’s wastewater and biosolids—the organic material left over after water treatment.

Researchers sampled thirty-seven facilities and found these man-made chemicals present in wastewater, soil, and biosolids across the board.

While most PFAS are discharged directly into our waterways, officials say the study is a critical first step in understanding how these substances move through our environment.

Currently, about three-and-a-half million North Carolinians drink tap water with PFAS levels exceeding federal health standards set to take effect in 2029.

DEQ Deputy Director Julie Grzyb says that while the study was limited in scope, it underscores the urgent need to control contamination at the source.

There are currently no state or federal regulations for PFAS in biosolids.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston