New data from state environmental officials is shining a light on the reach of “forever chemicals” in North Carolina.

The Department of Environmental Quality has just released its first-ever study investigating PFAS concentrations in the state’s wastewater and biosolids—the organic material left over after water treatment.

Researchers sampled thirty-seven facilities and found these man-made chemicals present in wastewater, soil, and biosolids across the board.

While most PFAS are discharged directly into our waterways, officials say the study is a critical first step in understanding how these substances move through our environment.

Currently, about three-and-a-half million North Carolinians drink tap water with PFAS levels exceeding federal health standards set to take effect in 2029.

DEQ Deputy Director Julie Grzyb says that while the study was limited in scope, it underscores the urgent need to control contamination at the source.

There are currently no state or federal regulations for PFAS in biosolids.